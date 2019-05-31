Joe Jonas' parents found out he'd got married when they saw it online.

The 29-year-old singer tied the knot with his long-term parter Sophie Turner in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the beginning of the month - just hours after the Billboard Music Awards - and his mom and dad, Denise and Paul, are still fuming that they didn't know about the wedding until they read it on the internet.

When asked by Graham Norton in Friday's (31.05.19) episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' whether his parents know about his marriage, Joe said: ''They do, the internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!''

And, although Denise and Paul were kept in the dark about the nuptials, Sophie's mother knew that she was getting married because the 23-year-old actress phoned her just before she walked down the aisle.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Sophie's mother Sally said: ''Sophie did call me before. She said, 'mum, I'm getting married in Vegas. I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew.''

The couple were hoping to keep their marriage a secret until they were ready to announce it to fans but their friend Diplo ruined that plan when he live streamed the whole ceremony on his social networking sites.

The 'Game of Thrones' star said recently: ''It's tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny. I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be. It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.''