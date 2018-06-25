Joe Jonas once bought Liam Gallagher a pint - but doesn't think he knew who he was.

The DNCE singer visited one of the former Oasis star's favourite hotspots, The Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone, London - which is frequented by the likes of Kate Moss, Orlando Bloom and Rita Ora - and says it was a ''real claim to fame'' seeing the 45-year-old rocker drink the beer he ordered for him.

In an interview with London's Evening Standard newspaper, Joe said: ''I bought a beer for Liam Gallagher. He clearly had no idea who I was, but he drank it -- that was a real claim to fame.''

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old hunk has admitted he is in ''no rush'' to tie the knot with his fiancee Sophie Turner.

The 'Cake By the Ocean' hitmaker insists he and the 'Game of Thrones' star - who got engaged in October 2017 - are simply enjoying being ''tourists'' as he supports Bruno Mars this summer in Europe.

Asked if they are planning to get married in the near future, Joe replied: ''No, no.

''We've been trying to take some time off while running around Europe.

''It's been really exciting to play shows here in the summer, when people are out and about and the energy is top-notch.

''So right now, as far as down-time for us, we're just being tourists.''

The singer recently admitted he's ''lucky'' Sophie, 22, lets him ''do his own thing'' when DNCE go on tour.

The former Jonas Brothers star doesn't mind the British actress coming on the road with his band, but he also likes to spend time on his own too.

He spilled: ''We like when our partners come and visit, but we also like doing our own thing and finding something that's our own passion. ''I guess we're lucky we're with people who like to do their own thing too.''

The pair are said to be planning to get married in 2019, with Sophie previously revealing she hadn't started looking for her wedding dress yet because she knows fashions will change.

She said: ''I think fashion is ever-changing. You never know what's going to be fashionable next year, so I think I am just holding off for now.''

The actress' best friend and 'Game of Thrones' co-star, Maisie Williams, will be bridesmaid when they do get hitched.

When asked if she was hoping to secure the important position for the nuptials, Maisie, 21, said: ''Oh, already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though.''