Joe Jonas needs ''a lot of beer'' for his wedding to Sophie Turner.

The 29-year-old singer is set to tie the knot with the 'Game of Thrones' star later this year, and has said that whilst most things are already planned for their magical nuptials in France, he hasn't quite sorted the mammoth drinks list he'll need to supply for his pals.

He said: ''I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary. Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.''

Joe's beer requirements follow his younger brother Nick Jonas' marriage to Priyanka Chopra late last year, where the singers say they ''ran out'' of the alcoholic beverage because they underestimated how much their guests would drink.

Nick added: ''We learned a lesson from my wedding. Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue.''

Whilst third brother Kevin - who completes the line-up of family band the Jonas Brothers - joked that things went downhill the minute the beer was gone.

In a joint interview for 'The Zach Sang Show', he added: ''It starts to get very dark very fast with hard alcohol instead. It's just like 'Oh, we're doing this now? Okay.'''

Joe and Sophie, 23, haven't publicly confirmed the date for their wedding, but have said they're planning on tying the knot this summer.

Speaking last month, Joe said: ''We're going to get married this year. Yeah. We're going to have a summer wedding. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a lot of fun.''

The 'Sucker' hitmaker began dating the blonde beauty in November 2016, after Joe slid into her DMs on Instagram when a mutual friend said they should meet.