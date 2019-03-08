Joe Jonas is ''so mad'' at Sophie Turner after she told him the ending to 'Game of Thrones'.

The 29-year-old singer is a huge fan of the HBO fantasy drama, so when his fiancée Sophie - who plays Sansa Stark on the show - spoiled the ending of the upcoming final season for him, Sophie says he was angry with her.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she said: ''I've just told Joe [Jonas]. But he's so mad at me - he loves the show! Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I'll burst.''

And 23-year-old Sophie isn't the only person to have ruined the show for their loved ones, as her on-screen brother Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, recently revealed his wife Rose Leslie - who previously appeared on the show as his on-screen lover Ygritte, before departing in season four - refused to speak to him for ''three days'' after he told her key plot spoilers.

Kit said: ''I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days. And she'd asked!''

Rose later clarified his comments by insisting he spoiled the ending to the show's seventh season, rather than the upcoming eighth and final one.

She said: ''I genuinely don't know the ending [of the show]. He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that ... He happened to tell me - and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn't seen the last season - he happened to tell me that one of the dragons fall into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire - or ice, I can't quite remember which one it is, I think it's fire - onto The Wall, and then, of course, that's when all the [Army of the Dead] can then cross over.

''So he told me about the dragon and I got rather livid with him, because I said, 'You weren't supposed to tell me everything! And that's a huge piece of information!' And he's like, 'Well, you asked!' And I was like, 'I know.'''