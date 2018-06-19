Joe Jonas says he is ''lucky'' his fiancée Sophie Turner lets him ''do his own thing'' when DNCE go on tour.

The 28-year-old star admits he doesn't mind the 'Game of Thrones' star coming on the road with his band - who kick off their European support tour with Bruno Mars in Barcelona on June 20 - but he also likes to spend time on his own too.

Speaking to the latest issue of Glass Magazine, which sees Joe feature on the cover photographed by Ssam Kim, the 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmaker spilled: ''We like when our partners come and visit, but we also like doing our own thing and finding something that's our own passion.

''I guess we're lucky we're with people who like to do their own thing too.''

The group - completed by bassist-and-keyboardist Cole Whittle, guitarist JinJoo, and drummer Jack Lawless - recently surprised fans with a new EP 'People To People' to give fans an idea of how their sound has developed since their 2016 self-titled debut.

Joe says that he and his bandmates don't like to ''put too much pressure'' on themselves with the music they make and that they are simply pals having ''fun''.

He told the publication: ''We don't put too much pressure on whether something will work or be successful. We're just four friends who want to play music, and whether is for a week or for the rest of our lives, we've decided to let go and just have fun with it.''

The former Jonas Brothers star says that they simply set out to share the ''love'' with their music.

On the EP, Joe added: ''You learn, you take and you give. We're just trying to show our love, our art to you, and we hope we can get some love back in return too.''