Joe Jonas is the new global ambassador for Guess Underwear.

The 27-year-old musician has been announced as the new male representative for the luxury fashion house and stars in the brands new Spring/Summer 2017 campaign, which was directed by the Chief Creative Officer for Guess, Paul Marciano, and was photographed by Yu Tsai.

And the DNCE band member - who was previously a member of the Jonas Brothers for eight years alongside siblings Kevin Jonas, 29, and Nick Jonas, 24 - has admitted he is ''excited'' to join the designer company and be the face of their commercial.

Speaking about his latest venture in a statement, the dark-haired hunk said: ''It feels great to be chosen by Paul Marciano as the male global ambassador for the new Guess Underwear campaign with a focus on the Guess man.

''I am excited to be part of this amazing experience and to be able to represent the brand's image.''

And the 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmaker has taken to social media to tease a string of images from the photoshoot, which sees him bare almost everything as he poses legs akimbo, whilst he sits on a sofa holding a fan, in a pair of tight black boxers.

He captioned the pictures, which he shared to his Instagram account: ''@guess (sic)'' alongside two red question mark emojis.

The American brand has taken to social media to broadcast the news, and shared an image of Joe peeling off his white underwear, to their photo-sharing page.

Alongside the image they wrote: '' Not your average Joe Repost from @joejonas, star of the #GUESSUnderwear S/S '17 Campaign photographed by @yutsai88 (sic).''

Meanwhile, the 'Camp Rock' actor has revealed his energetic performances are his cardio, although he has ''upped'' his fitness since joining the pop band.

Speaking previously, he said: ''We run around like maniacs onstage and that alone is probably our cardio - enough to kind of get us in that shape - but, I definitely, obviously upped it up a bunch.''