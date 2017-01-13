Joe Jonas didn't think music could give him a career.

The 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmaker didn't believe he could have a job in the music industry as a young child and gets a great ''joy'' from being able to share his music with the world.

He said: ''I think music - specifically for myself - when I was younger, it was just a joy. I didn't think of it as a career. It was, 'Wow, this is really exciting! I get to do this all over the world!'

''Now, as I get older, it's the same joy. I still get to travel the world and see amazing places. It's much better than anything else I could put my mind to.''

And the 27-year-old singer - who found fame as part of the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick - believes the secret to success is just putting yourself out there and daring to fail.

He added: ''I think, honestly, it's just being able to dare to suck, as we learned early on with songwriting.

''Being able to work out all the ideas and be collaborative, enjoy every moment - and practice and practice and practice. Do as many shows as you can, that's my advice.''

Joe has always been involved in the showbiz industry, starting his career by starring in theatre and on Broadway.

He told The San Diego Union-Tribune: ''I never had another job. It was theatre I worked in; I did 'Oliver' and La Bohème on Broadway.

''So I've been able to have experiences on stage that weren't necessarily roles ... For example being able to be on stage and write your own music and perform it and go off script is what I prefer. But it was a good way to get started.''