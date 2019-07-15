Joe Jonas has ''found happiness'' with Sophie Turner.

The 'Sucker' hitmaker is currently jetting around the world on his honeymoon with the 'Game of Thrones' actress and in a sweet Instagram post from the Maldives, he admits he has found happiness with her.

Taking to the social media platform, he wrote alongside a heart and a palm tree emoji: ''I found happiness #discoversoneva (sic)''

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in front of family and friends at an intimate ceremony at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

Sophie's maid of honour was her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams whilst Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin attended with their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively. Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco were also joined at the wedding reception by fellow guests Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.

Joe and Sophie legally married in May in Las Vegas and the actress previously revealed her dad was ''beyond pleased'' when she married Joe.

She said: ''My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.''

And Joe recently revealed his own parents found out about his wedding online but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the ''legal portion'' of the marriage and they are planning a second ceremony.

He said: ''They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town.''