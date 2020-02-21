Joe Jonas thinks Sophie Turner is the ''love of [his] life''.

The 30-year-old singer - who married Sophie in 2019 - has posted a glowing tribute to the 'Game of Thrones' actress on Instagram to celebrate her 24th birthday.

Alongside a photograph of Sophie, he wrote: ''Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you. [love heart emoji] (sic)''

The happy couple - who married in May last year - are believed to be expecting their first child together.

And an insider recently claimed that starting a family was always on the cards for the pair, as they've both wanted children for a while.

The source said: ''Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie's plan. They've always known they've wanted kids.''

The actress - who turned 24 on Friday (21.02.20) - is due to give birth in ''the middle of summer'', and the pair are said to be ''extremely excited'' to expand their family.

Another source said: ''They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them.''

Meanwhile, Sophie - who has remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy speculation - previously revealed her dad was ''beyond pleased'' when she married Joe.

The Hollywood star explained that although her dad hasn't always been a fan of the Jonas Brothers, he's now ''getting into'' their music.

She said: ''My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers.

''They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.''