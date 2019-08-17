Joe Jonas dressed as James Bond for his 30th birthday.

The Jonas Brothers singer celebrated the big milestone with a bash inspired by the suave spy at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday (16.08.19) night.

The handsome star dropped jaws as he rocked up to the venue dressed in a crisp white tuxedo, a black bow-tie and black trousers, while his wife Sophie Turner turned heads in a plunging navy gown complete with a daring thigh-high split.

Joe celebrated his birthday with his family - including his brothers Nick and Kevin and their wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas - and friends.

According to PEOPLE.com, the guests were treated to a photo booth, which created black-and-white 007-inspired pictures, with props - including a stuffed cat and cigars - made famous in the legendary film franchise.

The day before, Joe's wife Sophie - whom he married in May in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada - surprised him with a birthday cake on stage during his band's gig at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Kevin and Nick kicked off a rendition of 'Happy Birthday', before he planted a huge smooch on Sophie's lips and shoved a piece of cake into his mouth.

The sweet moment was captured on camera and he later shared it on Instagram.

He captioned it: ''Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.''

Earlier that day, the former 'Game of Thrones' actress wished her beau a happy birthday before claiming he was the ''best thing'' that has ever happened to her.

The 23-year-old beauty wrote: ''Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me @joejonas I love you.''