Joe Jonas' dad already considers Sophie Turner to be his daughter-in-law.

The 28-year-old singer and the 'Game of Thrones' actress announced their surprise engagement in October last year, and Joe's dad Kevin Sr. has revealed he already regards Sophie to be a part of his family.

He told People magazine: ''[We] love the way that Joe loves her and the way that she loves him. We're a blessed family to have her as our future daughter-in-law - and, in our minds, [she's] already a daughter-in-law!''

Kevin is also a huge admirer of Danielle Jonas, the wife of his eldest son Kevin Jr, who have daughters Alena, four, and Valentina, 15 months, together.

And he feels similarly enthusiastically about Joe's impending marriage to Sophie, 22.

He shared: ''Danielle is a wonderful daughter-in-law. She's given me two wonderful grand-babies, and we love them. And Sophie comes in: From the first time we met her, we knew she was a special young lady.''

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld recently revealed she played an instrumental role in Joe's romance with Sophie.

The 21-year-old actress is good friends with them both, and following their engagement announcement, Hailee claimed she helped to set them up.

She explained: ''Joe just got engaged to my really good friend Sophie Turner and I'm freaking out about it.

''I will say I did get that text from Sophie saying, 'So tell me about Joe?' and I was like 'Go for it!'''

The loved-up couple have barely started planning their wedding, but another of Sophie's close friends, her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams, has revealed she is going to be her bridesmaid.

When asked if she was hoping to be secure a bridesmaid position for the nuptials, Maisie said: ''Oh, already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though.''