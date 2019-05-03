Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner want ''complete privacy'' on their honeymoon.

The couple - who got hitched in Las Vegas earlier this week - have checked into the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood to enjoy their first days of married life.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Joe and Sophie chose to start their honeymoon in a romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy. They can order whatever they like to their bungalow, and not have to worry at all about being seen or photographed.''

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, married in front of several friends after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, and Diplo shared footage from the ceremony on his Instagram Story, including the bride walking down the aisle in a white gown and veil, and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the occasion as country duo Dan + Shay performed their song 'Speechless'.

In the clip, Sophie said: ''I thee wed.... and I love you... and I thank God He gave me you.''

She and Joe also turned to one another and repeated: ''I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life.''

And after saying their vows, Sophie and Joe, 29, exchanged ring pops instead of traditional wedding bands.

Joe and Sophie are still planning a wedding ceremony in Paris.

A source said: ''Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was. The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.''