Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding was a ''down-to-earth'' affair.

The Jonas Brothers star and the 23-year-old actress tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday (01.05.19) just hours after the Billboard Music Awards, and Jesse Grice - the Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony - has said the event was chill.

Jesse claims the couple booked the venue a week in advance, but he had no idea his clients would be celebrities until six minutes before the ceremony started.

He said: ''It was a total surprise. I recognised his name but without being a huge fan it wasn't nerve-wracking. We didn't get starstruck or anything like that. They were nice cool guys and real down-to-earth.

''They were into each other so much. I'm a Vegas man, so I give them 75-25 odds. That's good!''

And the Elvis impersonator says he even gave the newlyweds a pair of Elvis glasses to wear in the bedroom.

Speaking to Page Six, he joked: ''I gave them a pair of Elvis glasses and told them to put them on before they go to bed at night - you know what I'm talking about - and she'll treat him like a king.''

Despite already being married, 29-year-old Joe and the 'Game of Thrones' actress are said to still be planning a bigger ceremony in Paris, France, set for later this summer.

A source said: ''Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was. The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.''

The couple announced their newlywed status when Diplo took to social media to share clips of the ceremony, including the bride walking down the aisle in a white gown and veil, and country duo Dan + Shay performing their song 'Speechless'.

In the clip, Sophie said: ''I thee wed.... and I love you... and I thank God He gave me you.''

She and Joe also turned to one another and repeated: ''I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life.''

And after saying their vows, Sophie and Joe exchanged ring pops instead of traditional wedding bands.