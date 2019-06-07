Joe Jonas almost kissed Sophie Turner's stunt performer.

The 'Game of Thrones' star - who played Sansa Stark in the HBO drama - thinks the likeness between her and her body double is so ''insane'' that her 29-year-old husband almost planted a smooch on the other woman before he did a ''double take.''

Speaking on Nova's 'Smallzy's Surgery', the 23-year-old actress explained: ''On 'Game of Thrones' actually I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane.

''Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like 'Oh, sorry, sorry it's not Sophie, wrong one!'''

Joe and Sophie - who have been dating since the end of 2016 - tied the knot in a quickie service in Las Vegas, Nevada, after the Billboard Awards on May 2.

The wedding was officiated by Elvis Presley impersonator Jesse Grice but he had no idea his clients were celebrities until six minutes before the ceremony started.

He said recently: ''It was a total surprise. I recognised his name but without being a huge fan it wasn't nerve-wracking. We didn't get starstruck or anything like that. They were nice cool guys and real down-to-earth. They were into each other so much. I'm a Vegas man, so I give them 75-25 odds. That's good!''

The couple are now planning a more extravagant bash in France this summer so that their friends and family can attend, which will make the hunk's parents happy as they had no idea he was getting married until they read it online.

When asked by Graham Norton whether his parents know about his marriage, Joe said recently: ''They do, the internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!''