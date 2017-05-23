Joe Johnston wants to separate 'Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair' from the original three movies.

The 66-year-old director - who helmed 'Captain America: The First Avenger' - was hired to reboot the fantasy series which was put on hold after 'The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' back in 2010, and he has admitted his film will be a brand new trilogy.

Speaking at a Q&A on his YouTube channel, Johnston said: ''Everything is new. This is the beginning of a brand-new trilogy. We will make reference to characters and events in the other films as the book does but think of this as the beginning of an all-new trilogy.''

'The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' was the first movie where Disney sold the franchise to Fox and starred Will Poulter as Eustace Scrubb, the cousin of the Pevensie children.

However, Johnston will have a completely new set of actors for the next instalment.

He added: ''Will Poulter is a very good actor but he's too old to play Eustace now. But beyond that, I want to set this apart from the other trilogy.

''So I'm going to start with an all-new cast. ''

'Life of Pi' writer David Magee has adapted the script for 'Narnia: The Silver Chair'.

'The Chronicles of Narnia' is a collection of books written by C S Lewis with the most famous being 'The Lion , The Witch and The Wardrobe', which has been adapted for cinema, TV and even theatre.

The first couple of books follow the Pevensie children (Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy) set during World War Two, who discover the magical world of Narnia as they are evacuated from London during the Blitz.

Lewis' books span the entire history of the magical world from its creation in 'The Magician's Nephew' to its destruction in 'The Last Battle'.

The film is set to star shooting this year on location.