Joe Jackson has been released from hospital.

The 88-year-old showbiz patriarch was a passenger in a car which hit another vehicle near the Las Vegas strip on Friday (30.06.17) and although Joe walked away from the accident, he was overheard complaining of chest pains, and was taken to University Medical Center to be checked over by paramedics.

However, he was released shortly afterwards and has now returned home and ''doing fine''.

He wrote on his official website: ''Happy to report I am back home and my friend Charles Coupet is doing fine too.''

Two years ago, Joe was taken to hospital in Brazil after suffering a stroke and three heart attacks while on a trip to the South American country.

Joe - who masterminded the meteoric rise of his sons' group The Jackson 5, led by the late Michael Jackson - made a full recovery and the entire Jackson clan thanked the trio of doctors and all the staff who helped saved his life.

Their statement read: ''On behalf of our father, Joe Jackson, we wish to thank the entire staff at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein for the fantastic care he has received. In particular, thanks go to Dr. Marco Knobel, Dr. Alexandre Pierei and Dr. Jose Luis Guioto for their world class expertise and professionalism.''

The Jacksons also sent a message of gratitude to the people of Sao Paulo for all their well-wishes and prayers for Joe.

The statement added: ''We also send our love and appreciation to all the wonderful people of Sao Paulo and throughout Brazil for your amazing hospitality, support and prayers. We have been deeply touched by everyone in your beautiful nation and it made a huge difference in our father's quick recovery. Obrigado! The Jackson Family.''