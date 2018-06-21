Joe Jackson is dying.

The 89-year-old retired talent manager's son, Jermaine Jackson, claims his dad ''does not have long'' left to live but banned his family from visiting him after taking a ''turn for the worse'' earlier this week.

Jermaine, 63, told DailyMail.com: ''He's very very frail, he doesn't have long. The family needs to be by his bedside - that's our only intention in his final days.''

Joe has been ill for some time but gave verbal instructions not to allow his family access his medical records or visit him in recent days, but after four frustrating days of negotiations, his wife Katherine Jackson, daughters Rebbie and Joh'Vonnie, and granddaughter Yashi Brown finally saw Joe in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday (19.6.18)

Jermaine said: ''No one knew what was going on - we shouldn't have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this.

''We have been hurting.

''We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.

''It's what any family would want, but some people around him think they know better...and they don't.''

Joe, who suffers from diabetes and is also believed to have a form of dementia, suffered a stroke in Brazil in 2015 which left him temporarily blind.

He was hospitalised in 2016 with a high fever after falling during a routine check-up, according to reports.

The father-of-eleven began managing his sons Jackie, Tito and Jermaine as a musical group in the early 1960s.

Younger sons Marlon and Michael joined and they went on to become The Jackson 5, signing with Motown Records in 1969 and becoming a global sensation, with hit singles all over the world.

Joe came under scrutiny when his children grew up and began to speak about his abusive behaviour towards them while he was managing the band.

But he was awarded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the Best Entertainment Manager of All Time in 2002.