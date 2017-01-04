Joe Jackson has congratulated his daughter Janet on the birth of her first child.

The 'That's The Way Love Goes' hitmaker and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son Eissa Al Mana into the world on Tuesday (03.01.17), and the talent manager took to his website on Wednesday (04.01.17) to wish the pair ''all the love and happiness''.

Joe wrote on jwjackson.com: ''Congratulations to my daughter Janet Jackson on the birth of my Grandson. Making me a grandfather again ! Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter. (sic)''

Alongside the message, Joe posted a small collage of pictures of himself and his daughter.

Joe's well wishes for the 50-year-old singer were posted shortly after her sister La Toya Jackson, 60, took to Twitter to express her excitement at the new addition tot he family.

Alongside a picture of a blue balloon with ''It's a boy'' emblazoned across it, she wrote: ''How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!! (sic).''

And the star's nephew TJ Jackson - who is the son of Janet's brother Tito - has also reached out to the star following her pregnancy, which saw him allay any concerns his aunt may have about motherhood as he claimed parenthood ''is the best''.

He said: ''Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. #parenthoodisthebest (sic).''

Meanwhile, the 'Together Again' singer is ''resting comfortably'' after giving birth.

Speaking about Janet's welfare in a statement, her representative said: ''Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.''