Joe Jackson has accused Quincy Jones of being jealous of his late son Michael.

The legendary record producer - who worked extensively with Michael at the height of his pop career - recently claimed that the music icon ''stole'' the inspiration for a lot of his hit records from other artists, but Joe has now rubbished those claims.

Instead, he argued that Quincy was ''quite jealous of Michael because he's never worked with someone with all of that talent''.

The row centres on the comments Quincy made during a recent interview with Vulture magazine, in which he said that ''Michael stole a lot of stuff''.

Quincy added: ''He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer's] 'State of Independence' and 'Billie Jean'. The notes don't lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come ... Greedy, man. Greedy.''

Quincy has also worked with a host of other big-name artists during his illustrious career, including the likes of Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis and Paul Simon.

But according to Joe, if Michael's music does sound similar to that of other recording artists, then Quincy must also accept some of the blame.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''He says my son stole it, but he was the producer on both ['Billie Jean' and 'State of Independence'], so if anybody is wrong it would be Quincy.''

Meanwhile, an unnamed member of Michael's family claimed that the producer's remarks stem from a dispute between the pair dating back more than 30 years.

The high-profile duo disagreed on whether Quincy deserved recognition at the Grammy Awards for having produced Michael's iconic 'Thriller' album.

The family source explained: ''Michael did all of the work. It's his music and everyone knows Michael's sound - and 'Thriller' was all Michael Jackson.''