Joe Diffie has died just days after revealing he had contracted coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning country music star passed away on Sunday (29.03.20) aged 61 from ''complications of coronavirus'' - which has killed nearly 34,000 people worldwide - his family confirmed.

A statement posted on his Instagram account read: ''GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29 from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). His family requests privacy at this time.''

His wife Tara added the caption: ''It's with a sad heart that i have to post this. Tara. (sic)''

On Friday (27.03.20), Joe took to Instagram to reveal he had tested positive for the virus.

He wrote: ''I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

''My family and I are asking for privacy at this time.

''We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.''

Joe had numerous hits including 'Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die)', 'Honky Tonk Attitude', and 'John Deere Green'.

In 1999, he won a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for the tune 'Same Old Train', which he recorded with Marty Stuart and several others.

Joe became a household name to country music fans in the 1990s, and several stars have paid tribute to him.

Carrie Underwood posted: ''Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends. (sic)''

Country singer Luke Bryan wrote on Twitter: ''Country music lost a legend today. Joe Diffie was one of the greats. Really missing this crew right now but hoping a little music will help bring us some healing tonight. #AmericanIdol (sic)''

Author Stephen King tweeted: ''RIP Joe Diffie: There's something women like about a pickup man. (sic)''