Joe Alwyn insists he has no obligation to talk about Taylor Swift.

The 'Favourite' actor has been dating the 'Shake It Off' singer for around two years but they rarely speak about their romance and the 27-year-old star plans to stay quiet for as long as possible.

He told Britain's GQ magazine: ''Someone's private life is, by definition, private. No one is obliged to share their personal life.''

Both Joe and Taylor caused a stir in May when they shared very similar Instagram posts featuring the same giant cactus, but the British star insists it wasn't a deliberate move to make their romance official on social media.

Asked if they had shared the photos on purpose, he said: ''No. I didn't even think of that until I was in New York and someone else mentioned it. No, no [it wasn't on purpose]! It wasn't purposeful at all!''

Joe is still living in North London but wouldn't confirm ''exactly where'' as he is no longer living with his parents.

But he admitted: ''I still go there.''

And the 'Boy Erased' star wouldn't even reveal which of his girlfriend's songs is his favourite.

He replied: ''I'm just not even going to go into that side of the world.''

Last month, Joe made some rare comments about the 28-year-old singer when he praised her for speaking about on politics for the first time when she endorsed two Democratic candidates and encouraged her followers to vote early.

Asked about Taylor's new political stance, he told a reporter: ''I think it's great, I think it's important.''