Joe Alwyn says his unwillingness to talk about his relationship with Taylor Swift is ''normal''.

The 'Mary Queen of Scots' actor has been dating the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer for around two years and they both have been very guarded about their romance with the couple even avoiding being photographed together at the recent Golden Globe Awards and the subsequent after-parties they attended.

Joe, 27, intends to stick his rule to not talk about Taylor, 29, in interviews as he sees no justification as to why he should share details of his private life with strangers.

Speaking to Mr. Porter's digital magazine The Journal, he said: ''I don't think more than anyone else. I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being 'strangely private'. Fine. But I don't think it is. I think it's normal.''

Despite the secrecy surrounding their relationship, both Joe and Taylor did cause a stir last year amongst the pop star's fans when they shared very similar Instagram posts featuring the same giant cactus, but the British actor insists it wasn't a deliberate move to make their romance official on social media.

Asked if they had shared the photos on purpose, he previously said: ''No. I didn't even think of that until I was in New York and someone else mentioned it. No, no [it wasn't on purpose]! It wasn't purposeful at all!''

Joe made his film debut in the critically acclaimed 2016 war drama 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk', in which he played the titular Billy, a US Army specialist who becomes a hero in Iraq but has to cope with PTSD on his return home.

Joe owes his career to that film and he considers himself incredibly ''lucky'' for the opportunities he has been given.

He added: ''I really do owe everything to the first film that I got, and the breaks that came with that. I'm very aware that I'm very lucky that I've had these opportunities, and quickly.''