Joe Alwyn ''ignores'' gossip about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 'Favourite' actor is romancing the 'Lover' singer but doesn't like to talk about his personal life so finds the best way to deal with speculation is to simply not read about it.

He said: ''I feel like my private life is private and everyone is entitled to that...

''I just don't read the [gossip]. I really don't because I can guarantee that 99% of them are made up. So I ignore it.''

And the 28-year-old actor thinks it would be ''pointless'' to respond to any of the rumours.

He said: ''It's just pointless. It won't change anything. I just don't pay attention. I have my life and it's kind of separate to all that stuff.''

While the 'Harriet' star is currently busy with various projects, he still has plenty of time to lead a ''normal'' life.

He said: ''There's lots of time not working, I wish there was less in a way.

''I go to the pub, play football, go to gigs, watch TV, pretty normal things. There's no 'secret life'.''

However, Joe ''worries'' about not having any work so tries to ''take control'' and maximise opportunities for himself.

He told Red magazine: ''I worry about finding the next job, that's the truth.

''In the midst of everything, there's always that feeling of, 'I'm never going to work again.'

''It's a cliché but you can't just sit there waiting for the phone to ring. You have to try and take control.

''You're at the mercy of the things you seek out - the directors and the connections - so I try to be as on top of that as I can and read what I'm sent and be discerning.

''I try to pick wisely and follow up on people and leads that I'm interested in.''