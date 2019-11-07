Joe Alwyn ignores the ''extra noise'' that surrounds his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 28-year-old English actor has been dating the 29-year-old pop superstar for around three years but both have vowed to keep the details of their romance private.

Joe accepts that if you are dating one of the world's most famous singers that it will attract attention but he has become adept at ignoring the circus that surrounds Taylor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Joe said: ''I just don't really engage with anything that I don't want to engage with.

''And so if there's any kind of extra noise about things that I'm not so interested in, I'll just turn it off. And so it just disappears, to a degree.''

Joe previously stated his rule is to not talk about the 'Lover' hitmaker in interviews as he sees no justification as to why he should share details of his private life with strangers.

He said: ''I don't think more than anyone else. I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being 'strangely private'. Fine. But I don't think it is. I think it's normal.''

Meanwhile, 'The Favourite' star praised Antonio Banderas as the reason he became an actor because he was such a huge fan of his 1998 movie 'The Mask of Zorro'.

Joe got the opportunity to meet his childhood hero at the Oscars in October 2019 and he admits he had to contain his excitement and not challenge Antonio to a ''sword fight''.

Joe said: ''You're sitting there watching these four amazing legends being honoured for the most amazing backlog of work, someone like David Lynch and Geena Davis. And then you run into people that you have grown up watching.

''I was such a huge fan of 'Zorro' growing up. That's one of the reasons why I probably ended up acting somehow. I literally just shook his hand and said, 'Hi!'

''It took everything in me not to challenge him into a sword fight.''