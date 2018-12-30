Jodie Whittaker hopes her newfound fame will get her a VIP ticket to Glastonbury music festival next year.
Jodie Whittaker hopes her newfound fame will get her a VIP ticket to Glastonbury music festival next year.
The 36-year-old actress tried once before to get in to the popular UK festival and was turned away, but she's confident her new role as the beloved titular Time Lord in hit sci-fi show 'Doctor Who' will give her enough prestige to get on the VIP list.
Speaking about the festival - which will feature Kylie Minogue as a headline act in 2019 - Jodie said: ''I asked a couple of years ago and I think it was like, 'Absolutely not. You're not counted as a VIP.' So I think if being the Doctor can get me anything, I'm like, 'Please let me.'
''You never know. I'd go every year, but this is the problem with a filming schedule, it doesn't acknowledge your social life. It's so rude.''
Jodie has been to Glastonbury before as a teenager, and said that although it was pouring with rain at the time, she was too excited about the weekend to ''care''.
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she added: ''I did it just before my 16th birthday. My mum and dad were very liberal. Me and my three lad mates from school, we'd just done our final GCSE, got in a coach from Huddersfield and it took about 20 hours.
''It was my birthday, and it topped records of rain, which was great. We were camping on a hill and it was just like a river underneath. But you're 15. You don't care where it is.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With jobs for submarine operators steadily beginning to dwindle, an entire sea crew find themselves...
While this submarine adventure starts out as a brainy thriller with superior production design, it...
Solidly entertaining Christmas movies are so rare that when one comes along it feels like...
Carter (Charlie Cox) is completely down-on-his-luck. Eleven months after breaking up with his girlfriend, he...
'Twas nights before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. until...
The story of Belfast's "godfather of punk" is told with plenty of groovy style to...
When Terri Hooley decided to open up the record shop Good Vibrations in Belfast in...
A mopey tone and hole-ridden plot make this romantic drama rather difficult to sit through....
Mia is walking along the street one day, when she notices shredded photos fluttering to...
Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew meet at Edinburgh University and graduate on July 15th, 1988....
First-time feature filmmaker Cornish invests plenty of energy and humour into this alien invasion thriller,...