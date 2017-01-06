The Fuller House star, 34, split from Morty Coyle in 2013 after just 15 months of marriage and in September (16), the couple officially divorced.

Court papers revealed Sweetin agreed to hand her ex $10,000 (£8,100) as part of the divorce settlement, in addition to half of all her earnings banked during the marriage. That figure reportedly included Sweetin's salary for the Full House reboot series, Fuller House, which was recently renewed for a third season.

The former couple also agreed to continue sharing custody of its six-year-old daughter, Beatrix. However, Coyle is now asking Sweetin to pay him child support, claiming she makes $600,000-a-year (£488,500) - more than she originally claimed - from her various TV endeavours and her jewellery line, and he only brings in $2,000-a-month (£1,600).

He is also seeking $7,500 (£6,100) for lawyers' fees and $5,000 (£4,070) for a forensic accountant to track her future earnings.

Sweetin has since moved on from the broken marriage and became engaged to Justin Hodak in January, 2016.