Jodie Sweetin is looking to ''build a better future'' with Mescal Wasilewski.

The 'Fuller House' actress - who was previously married to Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle - confirmed her new relationship with an Instagram collage and a heartfelt message on Valentine's Day on Tuesday (14.02.18).

Jodie's collage included a photo of herself and Mescal kissing, as well as a close-up picture of their hands and a quote from William Shakespeare.

She captioned her post: ''Find someone who you can share this kind of love with ... Someone who doesn't just show you they love you one day a year ... Who isn't afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you ... Who doesn't judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together ... Who builds you up and never makes you feel small ... Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own.

''Who doesn't put a price tag on your love ... Who holds your hand when you're scared and doesn't run away ... Who loves you, not in spite of your weirdness, but because of it ... Who makes you a priority in their life, no matter what.

''Who doesn't hold you hostage with their love, but whose side you don't want to leave because you're happier when you're with them ... who makes you get shy when they look at you, because the rest of the world stops. That's the kind of love we all deserve. Anything less isn't worth it.(sic)''

The 36-year-old actress previously shared a picture including Mescal during her birthday celebrations in January, but they have reportedly been dating for longer.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They have been dating since November.''

Jodie was previously married to Shaun from 2003 to 2006 and Cody - the father of her nine-year-old daughter Zoie - from 2007 to 2010.

In June 2013, she filed for legal separation from her third husband after less than two years of marriage and her divorce from Morty was finalised in August 2017.

She was recently ordered to pay Morty $2,800 a month in child support for their daughter Beatrix, seven.