Jodie Marsh has become a pet detective to get to the bottom of what made her dog Rosie sick.

The 39-year-old star's beloved Rottweiler spent several days receiving treatment at the vet's earlier this month and was in a critical condition with violent vomiting and internal bleeding.

Eventually, the poorly pooch was able to go home after making a full recovery but toxicology test results showed the mutt had been poisoned.

Jodie's neighbours admitted they had laid down poison to deal with a rodent problem and now she's woken to dead rats on her drive so she is keeping the corpses to find out what chemicals they've been using to eradicate the vermin so she can find out what made Rosie so ill.

The vegetarian babe posted on Twitter: ''There's only ANOTHER dead rat on my f***ing drive today! Clearly poisoned as not a mark on it! My neighbours admitted to putting poison down but there must STILL be some down for this to keep happening. Two in 2 days and 4 in last few weeks AND my dog poisoned! Bastards.

''The last 2 dead rats I've tweeted about have also mysteriously disappeared after I tweeted! Not this one though. Me and my nice neighbour are putting it in the freezer for testing as we speak !!!

''My lovely neighbour has just helped me bag the rat up & put it in my freezer as more evidence. To be clear the poison found in Rosie's system is an illegal one meant for professional & INDOOR use only. I don't have a rat problem, my other neighbours did! [sic]''

Since Rosie got so ill, Jodie has taken measures to secure her garden so there are no weak spots where anything can get in or which would let her menagerie of pets out.