Jodie Marsh wants ''hundreds of thousands'' of pounds before she'll agree to flash her boobs again.

The 37-year-old bodybuilder may have made a name for herself as a glamour model - posing topless and virtually naked in lads' mags - but she's adamant there's no way she'll get her kit off for a photo shoot again unless it's for iconic Playboy magazine and they pay her a huge sum.

Speaking to Daily Star Online, she said: ''Unless I got offered a shed load of money from Playboy, I won't be flashing my boobs any time soon.

''I feel like all the glamour models have gone now which is sad. They were iconic in their day, as were Zoo, FHM and Nuts, and I'm proud to have had the most covers of Zoo magazine ever.

''I'd want in the hundreds of thousands because I know what that is worth. I know how much money they've got and I know what it's worth to me to do a nude shoot again. It would be a massive deal.''

Jodie may not be so keen to flash her nipples anymore but that doesn't stop her from flaunting her toned physique in barely-there bikinis in images posted on her social networking profiles.

She said: ''I do think that on Instagram I have got such lovely followers. I've seen when other women post pictures of themselves in a bikini for example, they get a lot of hate and troll comments. But I don't really get that. I post a picture in a bikini and they say, 'OMG you look amazing. I want to look like that.'''

However, Jodie insists she'll stop with the bikini shots once she has children because she thinks it's ''embarrassing'' for the youngsters at school.

The reality TV star - who has had a long-running feud with glamour modelling legend, mother-of-five Katie Price - explained: ''I'm not sure when you see women who are mothers doing it, I won't name names but I'm sure you can guess who I'm talking about.

''And I'm not talking about one or two kids, I'm talking about a handful of kids. When you've got a handful of kids and you're posting slutty pictures with boobs out or bikini shots, it's cringe.

''If I had kids I wouldn't post pictures like that anymore, I wouldn't want my kids to be the kid at school who is being ridiculed because mummy is still posing in a bikini on Instagram.

''I think people see it as distasteful. It's like, come on now, you're married and you've got kids. You don't need to be doing this anymore. You've changed, you've evolved or whatever.

''If my mum was posing in a bikini I'd be embarrassed, but it's got to be worse when you've got young kids at school because kids talk and can be horrible. It's just embarrassing isn't it?''