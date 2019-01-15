Jodie Marsh wants to help others in toxic relationships.

The 40-year-old star is making it her mission to support other women and men who find themselves in abusive relationships to get out and continue with their lives.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This one is for anyone in a toxic relationship, anyone who is being abused, anyone who is scared to leave, anyone who has no confidence, anyone who has lost self esteem, anyone who doesn't know where to turn, anyone who doesn't know how to spot the signs of an abuser, anyone who needs clarification of what abuse actually is and it's also for anyone trying to get over an ex - to teach you how to be strong and to never shed a tear over them. #itsnotok (sic)''

Jodie also penned a blog post, titled 'Help is out there', where she spoke about staying strong and positive after going through so much with her ex.

Jodie had previously slammed her ex Wayne Lennox on social media after she discovered his apparent secret child.

She wrote at the time: ''So having spoken to loads of ex girlfriends now, on email, over messenger and over the phone I have just found out that my ex had not two kids by two different women but THREE kids by THREE different women. The whole relationship he hid his third kid from me. Wtf?! My mind is blown. I may have been an easy target and I may have believed his lies for a short while but I am SO happy to have gotten out when I did. I had my eyes opened on NYE as to who he really was and I'm now finding out the extent of his lies. (sic)''