Jodie Marsh has a new career dream - she wants to design Christmas trees for a living.

The 40-year-old beauty has had a diverse range of jobs since quitting full-time glamour modelling, becoming a documentary maker, a competitive body builder and launching her own range of diet meal replacements and shakes under the JST Nutrition banner.

Now, festive fan Jodie - who has already put up all of her Christmas decorations - has her eyes on creating her own range of Yule Tide centrepieces.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked if she put up all six of the Christmas trees in her home, she answered: ''Ha ha yes I do! And I love it I want to design Christmas trees for a living full time x x x''

Jodie sparked a huge reaction on her Twitter and Instagram accounts when she posted a series of photos on her social media accounts this week revealing that she has already turned her house into something resembling Santa's grotto.

In a Twitter post, she revealed: ''It's Christmas in our house already. And that's all that matters really. The village is bigger and better this year! Feast your eyes on this delight. The ''posh'' lounge tree is up too!''

The one-time 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate has even got a special 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' themed tree for her musician boyfriend Billy Collins Nuttall because he loves both film franchises and has built a toy Christmas village.

She wrote: ''The Star Wars and Harry Potter tree just for Billy (because he's obsessed with both) - still more to go on but this is a good start!!

''The big tree is the Star Wars and Harry Potter tree. Billy is obsessed with both. I've been collecting decorations for months for it. Still got more to go on but we have so many cool bits on there!''