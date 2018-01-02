Jodie Marsh could become the next breakthrough WWE star after revealing she wants to train to become a pro wrestler.

The former bodybuilder is no stranger to keeping in top condition, and she was left in awe of the performers on display when she attended her first ever live grappling show in Camden, north London, on Saturday (30.12.17).

Tweeting after PROGRESS Wrestling's 'Chapter 60: Unboxing Live! 2' event, the sexy 39-year-old star wrote: ''So I went to my first ever wrestling show today! It was @ThisIs_Progress and I loved it. I've decided I want to be a female wrestler but I need to be a red head again and I shall call myself simply ''Red''.''

Jodie saw top British performers like Joe Coffee and Will Ospreay, while the main event saw WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne battle WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher, who made his name in Progress before moving to the US.

The lineup itself at the Electric Ballroom was kept a surprise from fans, but many were even more shocked to spot Jodie in the audience.

After one fan tweeted their jealousy at the star being in the crowd for Ospreay's PROGRESS title match with champion Travis Banks, she replied: ''I did indeed see that match. It was very good!! X x (sic)''

She also fired back at a sceptic who suggested she might not have what it takes to make it in the wrestling industry.

Jodie responded: ''Yes cos I'm known for being really weak and pathetic ... mate I'm not sure you know anything about me but if I want to do something I don't stop til I win. Literally win. (sic)''

PROGRESS Wrestling was founded in Camden in 2012, and has gone on to form a working partnership with WWE, which saw the company represented at 'WrestleMania 33' in Florida as part of the Fan Axxess event.

Many current WWE and NXT stars have performed for PROGRESS in the past, such as Finn Balor, Kassius Ohno, Aleister Black, Samoa Joe and Adam Cole.