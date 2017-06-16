Jodie Marsh tweeted her excitement about her new eyesight after undergoing laser eye surgery.
Jodie Marsh has had laser eye surgery to correct her vision.
The 38-year-old documentary maker has worn glasses since the age of 11 but has finally traded in the specs for ''20/20'' vision after undergoing the procedure at Optical Express opticians in Bluewater, Kent, South East England.
Excitingly writing about her new and improved eyesight, she posted on twitter: ''So I had my laser eye surgery at @OpticalExpress and I CAN SEE!!!!!!!!! I've worn glasses since I was 11. I was -5.50 & now 20/20 vision!
''I can't believe it. I was so scared of laser eye surgery but each eye took less than 40 seconds and @OpticalExpress were amazing. My left eye took 38 seconds and my right eye took 35 seconds. It's that quick and now I can see perfectly!! Thank you @OpticalExpress (sic)''
And the former glamour model treated herself to a shopping trip after the speedy procedure.
She tweeted: ''The added bonus of having it done at @OpticalExpress was I had it done at Bluewater so I went shopping after. Haha x x x (sic)''
Jodie - who finally divorced her husband James Placido earlier this year - seems keen on improving her body recently as she has spoken of her plans to add a tattoo to her extensive inked body, this time with a tribute to her dogs.
She said: ''I have no idea how many tattoos I've got now. Will I get more? Yes! I've got a portrait of my Rottweiler Ralph's face on my leg and I'd like all of my dogs' faces made into a leg sleeve. Is a 'leg sleeve' a thing?''
''I know some people don't get tattoos but I love them and I always will. People ask me if I regret having them, but I don't regret a single one.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...