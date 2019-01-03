Jodie Marsh is single again.

The 40-year-old star took to Instagram to announce she has split from Netflix film director Wayne Lennox after ''opening her eyes and seeing things for how they really are''.

She wrote on the social media site: ''I am single again and this is the hardest thing I've ever written in my life. I'm struggling to deal with what's happening to me as it is. Thanks and peace and love you.''

And in a blog post, she went into more detail about just what caused their split.

Writing in her blog, she shared: ''I have split up with Wayne. And before you start thinking 'Oh she can't keep a man' allow me to explain that it was ME who ended it and for good reason. I know my live life has always been turbulent and that's one of the reasons I stayed single for so long. Even though I'm not really in the limelight anymore, most people of a certain age still know my name and most guys I've been with still get excited over the fact that I'm THE Jodie Marsh. Sadly a chain of events has happened that has led to me opening my eyes and seeing things for how they really are and that he is not in fact even close to being the one for me. Plus something unforgivable happened the other night and being a strong woman I knew it needed to end immediately.''