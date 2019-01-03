Jodie Marsh has split from Netflix film director Wayne Lennox.
Jodie Marsh is single again.
The 40-year-old star took to Instagram to announce she has split from Netflix film director Wayne Lennox after ''opening her eyes and seeing things for how they really are''.
She wrote on the social media site: ''I am single again and this is the hardest thing I've ever written in my life. I'm struggling to deal with what's happening to me as it is. Thanks and peace and love you.''
And in a blog post, she went into more detail about just what caused their split.
Writing in her blog, she shared: ''I have split up with Wayne. And before you start thinking 'Oh she can't keep a man' allow me to explain that it was ME who ended it and for good reason. I know my live life has always been turbulent and that's one of the reasons I stayed single for so long. Even though I'm not really in the limelight anymore, most people of a certain age still know my name and most guys I've been with still get excited over the fact that I'm THE Jodie Marsh. Sadly a chain of events has happened that has led to me opening my eyes and seeing things for how they really are and that he is not in fact even close to being the one for me. Plus something unforgivable happened the other night and being a strong woman I knew it needed to end immediately.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.