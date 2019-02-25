Jodie Marsh is selling more of her clothes.

The 40-year-old star recently listed her famous FHM belt outfit on Depop for one lucky buyer to get their hands on, and she's now added a host of new items on the site.

In a tweet posted on Sunday (24.02.19), she wrote: ''Just added a load more stuff to my Depop!! Loads of designer items and things I wore on my TV Shows! Some lovely bits on there for men too (trendy braces and bits). Check it out (sic)''

Amongst the items are a faux fur coat which Jodie says she's worn ''twice'', a camouflage coat with red faux fur collar that she says is ''new with tags'' but she has once donned for a photoshoot, a pair of pink ice cream themed shoes, and peach bodysuit emblazoned with the words ''boys lie''.

Several of the new additions have already sold, including four pairs of dungarees, a pair of black jeans, and a £150 pair of combat boots which Jodie lists as being ''very rare and unique''.

The listing for the boots reads: ''***PREMIUM ITEM*** Worn twice. In amazing condition (as brand new). Absolutely love these but only selling as they are too small for me. They're an american size 7. I'm a size UK 5 and these are more like a size 4. Would fit a size 4 or maybe 4.5. Bought them in America - very rare and unique - can almost guarantee no one in the UK will have these. The most amazing combat boots ever totally adore them and gutted they are too small for me!!! (sic)''

All Jodie's items come with a signed photo of her.

Her new listings come after she put her famous belt outfit - which she wore in 2004 when she appeared on the red carpet at the men's magazine's 100 Sexiest Women Party nearly naked with just two crystal belts covering her breasts and a studded black belt acting as a just-there 'skirt' - up for sale last week.

Posting a throwback photo of herself in the outfit on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Just put this famous outfit on Depop for sale three belts and a chance to own an iconic outfit. Still having a mass clear out at home and literally getting rid of EVERYTHING I don't need. New start, new me, new life!!!!!! Hope someone buys it and it goes to a happy home loads more to go on still too!! (sic)''