Jodie Marsh thinks heartbreak is worse than death.

The 39-year-old former glamour model divorced her ex-husband James Placido last April after just one year being married, and since the break-up last year Jodie has been single and celibate.

Now, the sexy body builder has decided to give her fans some words of wisdom about her experience with heartbreak, which she describes as being a ''physical pain in your chest''.

She wrote on her personal blog: ''It's one of the most difficult things to get over and one of the most painful. The worst is when you're at that point where you feel like you will NEVER stop crying.

''You want to curl up and hide and you feel like you'' never be 'normal' again. I've been there. I know the feeling. It hurts so bad it's almost like a physical pain in your chest and your eyes are sore from the tears that just keep on coming.

''Being dumped or rejected or even a mutual split with someone you love can often be the hardest thing you'll ever go through emotionally. Harder sometimes than even a death because at least with a death there's closure and time is a healer so with each passing year it gets easier.

''When my best friend was murdered I couldn't even talk about her for the first three years without dissolving in huge sobs (and god forbid ''our'' song came on the radio).

''Now though, with time and acceptance, I can talk about her with laughter and joy and remember all those things I loved about her.

''Occasionally I might still have a cry but mostly I laugh when I talk about how fabulous she was. Heartache is different.

''It's something that not only hurts at the time but it scars you and leaves you feeling worthless and pathetic.

The repercussions from it can last years (maybe even forever) and it can also change you as a person.

''I know for me, when I've been hurt in the past I've put barriers up afterwards, as if somehow those barriers will protect me slightly in the future (note, they don't - you can STILL fall for someone just as hard even with a wall of steel around you and ice in your heart). (sic)''

Jodie has had a string of lovers including Katie Price's ex Matt Peacock, female hairdresser Nina, 'The Only Way is Essex' star Kirk Norcross, 'X-Factor's Frankie Cocozza, and Blue star Antony Costa - whose manhood she mocked for being less than impressive.

Jodie was also far from complimentary about her ex-spouse James' penis size in a series of social media posts she made in the wake of their separation.