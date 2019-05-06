Jodie Marsh says breaking her celibacy ''wasn't worth it''.

The 40-year-old star swore off sex in 2009 but broke her no nookie vow twice; the first time with ex-husband James Placido and more recently with brief boyfriend Wayne Lennox, with whom she split from earlier this year after discovering he'd fathered three children with three women without telling her.

The former glamour model admitted that although she may have changed her mind if the sex was ''amazing'', she's now celibate again and regrets having sex with both men, claiming she'd rather be ''reading her kindle in bed''.

Speaking on her friend Dr Pam Spurr's podcast, 'Wham, Bam, it's Dr. Pam! The Sex and Relationship Podcast', she said: ''I did six years celibate then I met my ex [former husband James] and it wasn't really worth breaking the celibacy for - that was for less than a year.

''I was celibate again for three years; broke the celibacy again for three weeks and it really wasn't worth it again. I'm celibate again now. If I'd broken the celibacy and then had [amazing] sex it would have been great - but it wasn't worth it. Both times I broke my celibacy it wasn't worth it. I'd rather read my kindle in bed. ''

Although Jodie's relationship history is somewhat rocky she hasn't ruled out finding her 'Mr. Right' but she know has rules in place for any potential suitors that she will always follow.

And top of the list is to dump any guy who cheats.

She said: ''I've always caught men cheating on me and I won't take someone back if they do. It's awful. I don't know if I'm sceptical because of my experiences in life and I think more people cheat than people realise.''