Jodie Marsh has got a new boyfriend who has reinvigorated her sex drive.

The 39-year-old TV star has been single since splitting from her ex-husband James Placido - whom she divorced in April 2017 - and made the choice to go celibate, swearing off sex and all men.

But Jodie has now found romance again with a tattoo covered hunk who has livened up her libido and made her want to make love again.

She posted on her blog: ''There's no easy way to tell you this so I'm just going to say it and then elaborate: I've met someone...

''Yep, you've read that right, I've met someone. The someone is a man and the someone has not only given me my sex drive back but he's made me rethink the whole being single thing. I wasn't planning on meeting anyone, you know me; I just enjoy life, I work hard and I do nice things in my spare time. I haven't actively been looking to meet anyone either. I haven't been on any dating apps or websites, I haven't said 'yes' to any offers of dates (and there have been many), I haven't so much as looked at another human in a sexual way in years (apart from Stefan in Vampire Diaries who I dream of being bitten by)''

Jodie has also shared photos of her with her boyfriend on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Things seem to be getting serious between the fledgling couple as the former glamour model has told her social media followers she ''might be in a relationship'' and she has even introduced him to her parents, John and Kristina, over dinner.

Posting a photo of her with her man on Twitter, she wrote: ''Dinner the other night with my new fella. I went as ABBA.''

Jodie also uploaded an image of the pair with her mum and dad to her Instagram, which she captioned: ''Dinner with my favourite people.''

Jodie and James had a bitter break-up and in the aftermath of their split in 2016 - after just eight months of marriage - she hinted that her one-time love didn't measure up in the trouser department.

The busty beauty made the claim during a Twitter conversation about the naked photos of Orlando Bloom paddle-boarding with his bikini-clad girlfriend Katy Perry in Sardinia that broke the internet in August 2016.

Discussing Orlando's appendage, Jodie tweeted: ''Waaaaaaa nearly as disappointing as my ex!! Hahaha. So not what I was expecting from a muscly guy ... A bit like guys who do wheelies on motorbikes down your local high street. Annoying and over compensating for their prawn knob (sic)''