Jodie Marsh's dog has died.

The 38-year-old former glamour model took to Facebook on Wednesday (12.07.17) to break the news that her beloved bulldog Louie, who had been battling ill-health, has died.

She wrote: ''I am absolutely heart broken to tell you that Louie passed away this afternoon. As I'd said before on my twitter, I knew I didn't have long left with him. As a fur baby mummy you can just tell when they start to deteriorate. Every morning for the last year I have been coming downstairs with my fingers crossed that he's still with me. Most mornings I would be woken up at 7am by him barking to go out. The odd morning I slept until my alarm went off at 7.30 and he DIDN'T bark, I flew down the stairs in a panic thinking the worst, to then find him snoring and snuggled up with the others.

''I have been resuscitating him for two years and I'm glad I did. It's given me an extra two years with a dog that can only be described as an angel. He came from a horrid background of no love and no walks and when I rescued him nearly 11 years ago, I fell in love with him on sight and it was like he knew I'd come to make his life better.''

Jodie has performed CPR on the dog a number of times, including over the weekend when he choked on some food.

She said: ''Louie was an incredible dog with a huge personality. I wouldn't have kept resuscitating him if I thought he was in pain or suffering or not enjoying life. The worst episode he ever had where I honestly thought I'd lost him was 2 years ago and I still don't know how I managed to bring him back and he's loved life so much for the last two years. Even since his episode on Sunday he has been playing football in the garden with me and the other dogs!

''Unfortunately today the dogs were playing in the garden and I was working inside & when I went out an hour later he was gone. I have been living with the fear that he could have one of his episodes when I'm not around and there would be nothing I could do. Today was that day. No one can physically watch a dog 24/7 even though I have done my best to work from home recently and to be around as much as physically possible (sic).''

Jodie said she is ''utterly heartbroken'' but is trying to remember the good times with Louie.

She said: ''RIP Louie my angel. You were the perfect dog. You brought me nothing but happiness and love and laughter. I am totally utterly heart broken.''