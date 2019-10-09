Jodie Marsh has put up all of her Christmas decorations already.

The former glamour model is obsessed with the Yule Tide season and has already adorned with a variety of festive ornaments and six trees.

Jodie has even got a special 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' themed tree for her musician boyfriend Billy Collins Nuttall because he loves both film franchises and has built a toy Christmas village.

In a Twitter post, she revealed: ''It's Christmas in our house already. And that's all that matters really. The village is bigger and better this year! Feast your eyes on this delight. The ''posh'' lounge tree is up too!''

Jodie, 40, shared images of her various trees and other favourite decorations on her Instagram account and revealed she has been collecting 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' decorations for months to surprise her man.

She wrote: ''The Star Wars and Harry Potter tree just for Billy (because he's obsessed with both) - still more to go on but this is a good start!!

''The big tree is the Star Wars and Harry Potter tree. Billy is obsessed with both. I've been collecting decorations for months for it. Still got more to go on but we have so many cool bits on there!''

Billy - who is 17 years younger than his girlfriend - is obsessed with Elvis Presley and even works as an Elvis impersonator as well as playing guitar in a band.

In September, the couple visited Elvis' former home Graceland whilst on vacation and Jodie has honoured her man's love for the 'Hound Dog' hitmaker by putting up an ''Elvis tree''.

She revealed: ''The Elvis tree. It's still not finished yet. Have loads more to go on but I'm in love with this!!! Also love the Elvis nutcracker all the way from Graceland.''

Although Jodie received numerous messages from her followers on both Twitter and Instagram criticising her decision to put up her decorations before Halloween has even happened she is standing by her decision to start the season of goodwill early.

She stated: ''Studies show that people who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier. It's happening...''