Jodie Marsh is ''praying'' that her dog Rosie pulls through as she is still in a critical condition.

The 39-year-old former 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate had to rush the Rottweiler dog to the vets after she spent all of Monday evening (21.05.18) vomiting violently.

Jodie's mutt mate was given emergency treatment and the animal doctors believe the pooch has been poisoned by something she has ingested.

So far, Rosie has not responded well to treatment yet and is being kept in isolation with severe bleeding coming from her orifices and Jodie is worried sick that her pet is going to die.

Providing her Twitter followers with fresh information on the situation, she wrote: ''Rosie update. Just got back from vets after a long visit. She's really sick. Blood coming from both ends. She can barely even lift her head up. I am praying with everything I have that she will pull through whatever this is. I can't even think straight at the moment x

''Just spoken to vet again & Rosie is worse than ever. Still heavily vomiting & diarrhoea & they can't get it under control. I'm like a zombie today. Can't focus on anything. Can't even go see her as they are aggressively treating her & she can't have visitors while they do this [sic]''

Jodie admitted the only thing keeping her going throughout the traumatic experience is the messages of support she has received from her followers on the social networking site.

She tweeted: ''Thank you so much though for all your amazing messages. I can't even reply cos it'll break me & once I fall apart I'll be useless. I need to stay strong for now as it's the only way I'll get through the day. You're all amazing. Thank you x x x [sic]''

Animal lover Jodie has a menagerie of pets at her some, including several pet dogs and cats with some of her furry friends being rescued from shelters.