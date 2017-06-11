Jodie Marsh wants a ''leg sleeve'' tattoo featuring her dogs' faces.

The 38-year-old former glamour model has an extensive collection of tattoos and is looking forward to getting a permanent tribute to all six of her pet pooches etched on her body.

She said: ''I have no idea how many tattoos I've got now. Will I get more? Yes!

''I've got a portrait of my Rottweiler Ralph's face on my leg and I'd like all of my dogs' faces made into a leg sleeve. Is a 'leg sleeve' a thing?''

Jodie insists she has no regrets about any of her tattoos and can't understand why people think she'll have second thoughts when she's older.

She added: ''I know some people don't get tattoos but I love them and I always will. People ask me if I regret having them, but I don't regret a single one.

''I think they're beautiful and creative and an expression of me. People ask, 'What about when you're old?' What about it? What 80 year old is that attractive anyway? At least I'll be an interesting looking old woman.''

The documentary maker - who has had various cosmetic procedures in the past - is keen to have a breast reduction because she thinks her ample assets stop her from looking ''elegant'' but she is nervous about going under the knife again.

She told heat magazine: ''I've said I'd like my boobs reduced but I think you get more nervous about the risks of surgery as you get older. I feel like they're massive. I can't wear anything that makes me look elegant.

''When you're young you don't mind looking slutty but now I want to put a dress on and feel like a lady. If I could wave a magic wand and have smaller boobs, I would.''