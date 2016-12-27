Jodie Marsh has a vast collection of sex toys at her house.

The 37-year-old glamour model has declared herself as asexual since splitting from husband James Placido - but has revealed she declined the chance to star on the behind-the-scenes TV show 'Through The Keyhole' because she didn't want host Keith Lemon to stumble across any of her X-rated toys.

She explains in a YouTube video: ''Before I got married to the fella I married that was a mistake, I was celibate for five years.

''I loved it. I'm celibate again now, because I just like it. I don't want any willies near me. I'm just nothing, I'm asexual. I just like people.''

At that point, Keith asked Jodie whether that meant she was forbidden from having sex with herself.

She cheekily responded: ''No you can do that.

''That's why I didn't ever want you coming around here and doing 'Through the Keyhole', because I didn't want you finding things in my house.''

Keith replied: ''Because you've got all the implements. You've got all of those magical instruments.''

And Jodie - who married James in 2015 - added: ''I was like, 'No, I don't want you going through my drawers thank you.'''

Meanwhile, Jodie claimed recently that her estranged husband is holding up their divorce by not signing the appropriate paperwork.

The busty star took to Twitter to vent her frustration, saying James was slowing down the process to become legally separated as he ''doesn't want to let [her] go''.

Replying to a fan who said they wanted to marry her, Jodie wrote on the social media site: ''I'm still married unfortunately. I'm awaiting papers being signed. Someone doesn't want to let me go UNFORTUNATELY ... The only thing I want for Christmas is a divorce (sic)''