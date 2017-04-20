Jodie Marsh is ''embarrassed'' that she ever married her ex-husband James Placido and is relieved to be free of a man who she claims was a ''drain'' on her money and life.

The 38-year-old former glamour model became legally free of James earlier this month and celebrated her return to a single status by stripping off and running around her garden naked.

Jodie has now gone on a Twitter posting spree to share her feelings about the divorce with her 613,000 followers, admitting she couldn't be happier to be a free woman again and regrets all of her time with James.

The documentary maker wanted to believe in the ''fairy tale'' of ''true love'' but her relationship was more of a nightmare.

She tweeted: ''I would like to state categorically that there is absolutely NO grieving to be done. I am over the moon to be divorced & not sad in any way ... It's the biggest relief EVER to be shot of him and to be able to move on with my life free from restraint, negativity & drains on my money ... I am genuinely embarrassed that I fell for him & embarrassment is the ONLY feeling I have on this apart from absolute joy that it's over!!! I do not feel regret, sadness or any pain from this spilt. Just sheer embarrassment that I allowed myself to be fooled in the first place ... I know my own worth & I know I deserve far more in life than my ex ever gave me or could give me (emotionally, mentally, physically etc) ... I would happily dance naked round the garden again and again (I just fear you may get bored of that). I am truly happy it's over!!!!! Remember there are still many reasons which you don't know about as to why I kicked him out ... I am 100 per cent right to have ended it & glad I did ... I wanted to believe in true love but I physically cringe at myself when I think how far I was willing to go to find it (ie getting married) ... I still do believe in true love but I know now 100 per cent I wasn't in love with him. I am highly embarrassed ... I made a huge mistake in getting married and it was all because I so wanted my fairytale ending & for someone to truly love me for me. (sic)''

Jodie has learned a very valuable lesson from her tumultuous time with James - who she married in August 2015 and split from in April 2016.

That lesson is that the busty beauty doesn't need anyone else to be happy as ''you can truly only find happiness from within yourself''.

In more Twitter posts, Jodie said: ''What I've learnt from it all is that I'm ok exactly as I am. I don't need romance & fairytales to be happy I just AM happy. Life is great ... And others should also learn from MY mistakes. It's ok to be on your own, you'll be alright! Marriage isn't the be all and end all ... You can truly only find happiness from within yourself. I thought he added to my happiness but he didn't. NOW I know true happiness ... Happiness is loving yourself, loving those around you, loving life, being grateful, being kind, helping others & making the best of life ... Anyway, that's my tuppence worth for the day. The conclusion is: BE HAPPY (and get shot of anyone who sabotages your happiness). (sic)''

Since the break-up last year Jodie has been single and she has previously admitted that she would be content to be celibate.