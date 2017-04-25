Jodie Marsh is clearing her house of clutter that is stopping her from getting on with her life - after being inspired by reading the novel 'A Spring Affair'.

The 38-year-old former glamour model is moving on after having her divorce from ex-husband James Placido finalised earlier in April and she has made the decision to hire a skip to dump all the unwanted items from her home.

Jodie made the call to get the waste unit after finishing Milly Johnson's book about main character Lou Winter who picks up an old magazine in the dentist's waiting room and after reading an article about clutter decides to have a clear out to take control of her life.

In several Twitter posts, she revealed: ''As part of my ongoing clear out, I currently have a skip on my drive and I am weirdly very excited about it ... I can't work out if it's A. Because I'm getting old / B. Because clear house = clear mind / C. Because skips are just fun

''Whatever the reason for my excitement, I am having immense fun in filling it up. Hang on, can you put people in skips...?? I've given the slaves a week off so unfortunately I'm having to do it myself. I don't know how I'm coping .. It was actually a @millyjohnson novel that made me order a skip. It was all about a girl having a huge clear out... (sic)''

And Milly has responded to Jodie's tweet admitting she is thrilled that her story has inspired the documentary maker to make bold changes in her own life.

Milly messaged: ''Oh bless you - you sweetheart! (Shameless plug... Spring Affair is on a special 99p at the mo! (sic)''

Jodie then replied: ''This book was fab. Highly recommend!!! (sic)''