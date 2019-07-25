Jodie Marsh has decided to ''freeze her eggs''.

The 40-year-old star is in a new relationship with 23-year-old musician and Elvis Presley impersonator Billy Collins Nuttall and she is so happy with her man that she has made the decision to store her eggs to hopefully insure her fertility in case the couple decide to start a family in the future.

Jodie insists it makes sense and she has ''nothing to lose'' by carrying the medical procedure.

Directing her Twitter followers to her blog, she wrote: ''I'm going to freeze my eggs. Read my latest blog to find out why I want to do it for this man!!! (sic)''

And in a heartfelt blog post, Jodie said: ''I'm going to freeze my eggs. Billy and I have been talking about it and we have decided that I've got nothing to lose by freezing my eggs.

''As you know from previous blogs, I had kind of decided I didn't want children but then falling in love can totally change all that (plus I'm a woman and we are prone to changing our minds in an instant without explanation).''

The former glamour model previously admitted she has been ''glowing'' and is full of ''happiness'' since meeting Billy, because he has made her ''trust again'' following a string of failed romances.

Jodie - whose divorce from ex-husband James Placido was finalised in April 2017 - previously posted online: ''Hello guys, sorry it's been a while but the truth is that I haven't had much good to write about and since I physically can't yet tell you the full truth (and believe me I want to), it seemed so pointless to write a blog blabbering on about nothing in particular when really I wanted to scream and shout about just what I've been through.

''Hooray for life and love though right?! Today as I write this, I can honestly say I am the happiest I've ever been. I am literally glowing with happiness and can't stop smiling. Believe me when I say I had all but given up on relationships and men.

''After some horrific experiences, I thought I'd not only never find a decent one again but more importantly I would never trust anyone again. Step forward Billy. So much has happened since I last wrote; this is going to be a long blog but one full of hope and love.''