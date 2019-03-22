Jodie Marsh joked she is grateful she wasn't murdered after a date with a mystery man.

The 40-year-old star was out romancing an unknown suitor until 1am on Thursday night (21.03.19) and after making it home she was thankful she wasn't turned ''into a skin suit'' - seemingly a reference to the serial killer Buffalo Bill from 1991 film 'The Silence of the Lambs' who murders and skins women so he can become a female.

Jodie tweeted a response to a post that read: ''On a positive note, I went on a date and didn't get murdered. So that's good isn't it x (sic)''

Retweeting the post, she quipped: ''Hahaha I too was on a date last night and by 1am he hadn't turned me into a skin suit so, HAPPY DAYS (sic)''

The former glamour model has been very unlucky-in-love and most recently she split from boyfriend Wayne Lennox after finding out he had fathered three children with three different women and not two kids by two partners as she had been led to believe.

Following her latest romantic disaster, Jodie had said: ''Not only am I happier being single (I've tried having relationship and I don't like them/haven't found a nice man) but also because so many people seem to think they HAVE to be in a relationship to be happy and it's simply not true.

''As much as we probably all want to find that rare and beautiful thing that is true love. It's actually bloody brilliant being single! It's more fun, you have more freedom and money, you can focus on your own happiness and career AND it's far less work being single.''

Jodie had been married to James Placido but she split from her spouse, who she had described as her ''soul mate'', back in April 2016 after just eight months of marriage.

Her divorce from James - whose penis size and bedroom skills she mocked in the wake of their split - was finalised in April 2017 and she celebrated being legally free of him by running around her garden naked.