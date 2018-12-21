Jodie Marsh's boyfriend has treated her to a new tattoo.

The 39-year-old TV personality has posted a Twitter video showing off her eye-catching new ink, which she received as a Christmas present from her new boyfriend, with the loved-up bodybuilder opting for a detailed portrait of a wolf bearing its teeth on the back of her hand.

She captioned the video: ''New tattoo!!!!!!! A birthday present from my amazing boyfriend. Done by Jorge Becerra at Abrakadavra in Ipswich. I love it so much!!!! (sic)''

Jodie seems smitten in her burgeoning relationship, and even admitted that her new man - whose name remains a secret - has helped to reinvigorate her sex drive.

The media personality had been single since splitting from her ex-husband James Placido - whom she divorced in April 2017 - and she subsequently made the choice to go celibate, swearing off sex and all men.

But Jodie recently admitted that her latest romance has led her to have a change of heart.

The outspoken star revealed that meeting her new partner had caused her to ''rethink the whole being single thing''.

She previously posted on her blog: ''There's no easy way to tell you this so I'm just going to say it and then elaborate: I've met someone...

''Yep, you've read that right, I've met someone. The someone is a man and the someone has not only given me my sex drive back but he's made me rethink the whole being single thing.

''I wasn't planning on meeting anyone, you know me; I just enjoy life, I work hard and I do nice things in my spare time. (sic)''