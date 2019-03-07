Jodie Marsh has had her eyebrows tattooed on.

The 40-year-old ex-glamour model has made the decision to get her brows permanently drawn on using a method which uses a traditional tattoo gun with a rotary and coil to create a shape that lasts from between one to three years and she is very pleased with the ''amazing'' look.

Sharing a video on Twitter of herself undergoing the procedure, she wrote: ''I had my eyebrows tattooed yesterday at @PurePigmentatio - they look AMAZING!!!! I had a different technique; instead of the tiny brush strokes I had a powder ombré and I'm soooooo happy with them (sic)''

Jodie also shared footage of the treatment on her Instagram account and revealed the procedure was so easy and painless that she fell asleep whilst it was being done.

She captioned the video: ''It didn't hurt at all, in fact I fell asleep while she was doing it. So happy with it! Thanks so much Hanna. Such a lovely day!''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has always been completely open about her beauty secrets and any cosmetic surgery she has had, which includes a rhinoplasty and a boob job.

Jodie has previously admitted that she has considered having her breast size reduced so she could achieve a more ''ladylike'' image.

She said: ''The only thing I would quite like done is [having] my boobs reduced. I've seen a couple of surgeons about it, but because of the size of them and what they'd need to do to make them look good still, they're saying it's quite a complicated procedure.

''I think it's an age thing. The older you get, the more you just want to look elegant and ladylike.

''I love my boobs, don't get me wrong. That's why it's not an urgent thing ... I think they're brilliant and lots of fun, big and bouncy and juicy, but I don't want to be boobs hanging out every time.

''It's nice to have that option to show a cleavage and feel sexy, but for me, it's more about looking classy and not having boob everywhere.''