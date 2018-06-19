Jodie Marsh has discovered that her pet dog Rosie was ''100 per cent poisoned'' with ''rat poison''.

The 39-year-old star's Rottweiler spent several days receiving treatment at the vet's earlier this month and was in a critical condition after being admitted due to violent vomiting and bleeding from her orifices.

Luckily, the poorly pooch made a full recovery and is now back at home with Jodie and her menagerie of other animals but the busty babe had been waiting for the toxicology test results after publicly stating she suspected that her mutt mate had been deliberately poisoned, and now her gut instinct has been proved to be right.

Making some emotional posts on her Twitter account, she said: ''Ok people I have big news. We finally got the toxicology results back today for Rosie. She was 100 per cent poisoned and it was 100 per cent rat poison. I am informing the relevant authorities and am definitely taking this further.

''Rosie officially has to have another 3 weeks of treatment as it has been confirmed that she defo still has poison in her system ... I have some serious ranting to do and a few things I need to get off my chest! [sic]''

Jodie - who endured a bitter break-up and divorce from her ex-husband James Placido - had been so sure that somebody had deliberately poisoned Rosie that she took measures to secure her garden before getting the results back.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star previously tweeted: ''We're still waiting for toxicology results too. Vet isn't too hopeful that it'll show anything as there are literally hundreds of things that are poisonous, everything from household cleaning stuff to food types & actual poison. We've tested for as many as we can ... All I care about is getting Rosie back to full health anyway ... I just feel so happy that she made it. I can't put into words how much I love all my animals x x x

''Over my property there were only 2 ''weak'' spots where someone could throw something over the fence so I have now secured those (or rather my dad did ha ha) so my dogs can't go anywhere near them. Still going through CCTV too but it's a long process... [sic]''